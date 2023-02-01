Grand Jury Returns 62 True Bills

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County grand jury returned 62 “True” bills from its session on Friday, January 27th, according to the Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

There were two “No” bills returned, and one not presented. Of those indicted, 17 cases were sealed. Those indicted will be arraigned on February 10, 2023:

Peter C.B. Apon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Garrett Downing, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and or deliver up to 10 lbs. (two counts), possession of schedule IV with intent to sell or deliver (two counts) possession of schedule II – cocaine, possession of schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia

Lamont Camper, identity theft, filing a false report/felony, theft under $1,000

Gerald Hendrix, possession of meth w/intent to sale or deliver (.5 grams or more)(two counts), possession of schedule IV – Xanax

Courtney Leeann Brewer, possession of schedule IV – Xanax

Courtney Brewer, evading arrest-motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV (Tramadol), driving on can/susp/rev license, driving on revoked-2nd offense, speeding…

