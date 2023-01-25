Lexington Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge

Article by Steve Corlew-

A 28-year-old Lexington man faces an attempted murder charge following an incident on Highway 104 North, Jan. 11th, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton said LPD officers arrested Brandon DePriest Clark, 28, at an apartment on Highway 104 north.

Clark was also charged with vandalism over $1,000, domestic assaut and three counts of child abuse.

A female was transported by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt with injuries to her face and head, according to officials. She had since been released from the hospital, authorities reported.

Subscribe Today!