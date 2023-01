Donna Faye Alexander, 66

Melinda Edgar, 50

Dale Smith Garlock, 87

Dee Dee Holmes, 50

John Julian Hughes, 74

Morris Dean Jackson,

Glen “Hippie” Melton, 76

Denny Pollock, 63

Bryan Gregory Poprawski, 65

Marjorie D. Townsend, 95

Annie Sue Wilkins, 95

For complete obituaries, see the January 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!