The 26th District Drug Task Force Gears Up to Fight Crime

Article by Steve Corlew-

An effort to battle drugs and crime across the region is gearing back up with the reformation of the 26th District Drug Task Force. For local law enforcement, the task force will be another tool to battle the problem of illegal drugs on the streets.

District Attorney General Jody Pickens is working with law enforcement agencies in the three counties he represents to put together the effort to fight drug trafficking.

In June, Pickens told The Lexington Progress about his efforts to reactivate the program. The task force was disbanded in the 1990s. Law enforcement officers from agencies in Henderson, Chester, and Madison counties as well as state officers will make up the task force.

“I hope to have it operational by the first of the year,” Pickens said. “A director is in place,” Pickens stated adding that he has hired 30-year veteran to spearhead the group.

Randy Coyne started his 30-year career in law enforcement. He has served with the Jackson Police Department, the state of Tennessee, Secret Service, and as supervisor with the…

