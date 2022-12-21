Lions Secure Close Win over Camden

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Tuesday, December 13, Scotts Hill Lions basketball hit the road to Benton County, Tennessee, to take on the Lions basketball team of Camden High School. Scotts Hill knew their opponent would bring all they had to try and take them down, but the Lions did not let that deter them from their game plan. The Lions of Scotts Hill High School would be the team on top at the final buzzer. The final score of the game was 56-53, the Lions of Scotts Hill High School taking the close win.

The Lions started in the first quarter by scoring nine points but allowed Camden to post 17 points to start the game. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill managed to add 20 points to their total and held the Lions of Camden High School to 13 points. The score at halftime was 30-29, in favor of Camden. The third quarter saw Scotts Hill post 16 points. Camden High School scored 14 points to start the second half of play. The final quarter saw Scotts Hill record 11 points on their way to victory and Camden could only post nine points in taking the loss.

Leading the team in scoring on the evening was Luke Ledbetter. Ledbetter recorded 24 points in the game. Hayden Smith followed him in scoring with 16 points and Connor Maness finished with nine points. Riley Jowers added three points for Scotts Hill on the evening. Both Malachi Johnson and Alex Chandler each score two points apiece for the Scotts Hill High School Lions basketball team.

The rebound leader in the game for the Lions was Luke Ledbetter as well. He finished the…

For complete coverage, see the December 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!