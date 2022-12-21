Crowds Enjoy Santa, Skating and Fun on Court Square

Article by Steve Corlew-

It is feeling more like Christmas every day and snow is even in the forecast as the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Lights continues around the court square.

The ice-skating rink has been very successful and the young and old alike have enjoyed Santa and the activities around the Henderson County Courthouse.

The ice-skating rink is scheduled to be open December 21st and 22nd from 11:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. December 23rd, from 11:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. The rink will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Santa is planning on returning, December 23rd from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The ice-skating rink will re-open on December 26th thru 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“I am pleased with the way it has turned out,” Chamber Director Kristina Anderson said. She also wanted to thank all the volunteers who have helped.

“I feel the Christmas spirit is in the air,” Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready said. “The community has come together to…

For complete coverage, see the December 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!