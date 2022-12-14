Mallard Dies in Custody

Article by Steve Corlew-

A 56-year-old former minister and sports broadcaster has died in prison, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections. The cause of Kerry Mallard’s death was not revealed.

Judge Roy Morgan heard Mallard’s plea and asked him if he understood his rights. Mallard waived his rights to a trial and appeal, signing the acceptance of the guilty plea.

On February 11, 2022, Mallard was sentenced to 40 years to be served at 100 percent, on a count of continual sexual assault. He was also sentenced to 12 years at 85 percent on each of the…

