McClaine Concludes Stellar High School Career

Article by Blake Franklin-

Isiah McClaine, a senior standout athlete for the Lexington High School Big Red Tigers football program, recently concluded his high school football career when the Tigers football program ended its season with a loss in the TSSAA state football playoffs to Pearl-Cohn on November 18, 2022.

McClaine, 5’9, 190 pounds, made his biggest impact with the Lexington football program as a running back during his high school years. He also returned punts and kickoffs for Lexington as well.

During his four years with the Tigers football program, McClaine tallied a total of 6,097 rushing yards on 693 rushing attempts. He averaged 8.9 yards per attempt and scored a total of 76 touchdowns for Lexington High School.

He went on to record 16 career receptions that garnered 222 yards and one touchdown through the air. McClaine averaged 13.87 yards per catch along his high school career.

On punt returns, McClaine fielded 16 in his four years that collected 420 yards and four touchdowns, with an average punt return of 26.25 yards per attempt.

McClaine also passed the ball three times during his four years with Lexington High School while completing two of those passes. He collected 58 yards in his pass attempts, averaging 26 yards per pass. He finished with…

