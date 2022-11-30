Aldermen Approved Middleton as Fire Chief

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington City Board voted to place Lexington Police Department Captain, Jeff Middleton over the fire department filling the vacancy left by Doug Acred’s resignation.

Meeting in a special session, November 22, 2022, board members addressed the fire department’s vacancy and possible charter changes.

Chief Acred was recently hired by the City of Henderson to head its fire department.

Middleton has already been approved as interim police chief. He will take over that role January 5, 2023, when Chief Roger Loftin retires.

This will not be the first time the police and fire department have been combined by the city. Formerly Chief Loftin took over the fire department while serving as police chief. Prior to Loftin being hired as the city’s police chief, the fire and police departments were under a public safety director.

Middleton appeared to be the choice of the board to take over the department, but for how long and with what compensation seemed to be the issue.

“Before you ask, he did not ask for this,” Mayor Jeff Griggs said. It took several votes, but aldermen finally agreed to place Middleton over the department and agreed on a salary.

“If there is one department that has issues within the city, it is the fire department,” Alderman Fred Ellis observed. He then asked Capt. Middleton if he was willing to…

