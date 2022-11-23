Tisdale Taken In XFL Draft

Article by Blake Franklin-

Tariqious Tisdale, a former standout athlete at Lexington High School and also a member of the University of Mississippi football program, recently received another opportunity to continue his professional football career. After signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League, Tisdale saw his stint come to a close with the team. He was bound and determined to continue playing the game he loved and on Thursday, November 17, 2022, he received the call.

Tisdale was drafted by the Houston Roughnecks, of the XFL, as a defensive lineman. He was selected in the seventh round as pick number 52, for the 2023 season.

In getting a chance to share some words about his newest upcoming opportunity, Tisdale stated, “I’m just thankful for another opportunity to go do what I love once again at the professional level! I never lost faith after being released from the Bengals and I knew God wasn’t done with my story just yet, just another stepping stone to get me back to where I want to be.”

The Houston Roughnecks will play their home games next year at the University of Houston’s TDECU football stadium. The stadium seats a capacity of 40,000, which is oriented to highlight Houston’s iconic downtown skyline.

Tariqious put together a stellar resume during his time at Lexington High School. He went on to enroll at Northwest Mississippi Community College after…

For complete coverage, see the November 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!