Tigers Win 8th Straight Game, Advance in Playoffs

Last Friday night, the place to be was Tiger Stadium in Lexington, Tennessee. The Lexington High School Tigers football team hosted Marshall County on Friday, November 11, 2022, in front of a raucous crowd on their home field. At this time of the season, in the TSSAA state playoffs, games are a must win. The winner advanced to the next round, and the loser’s season is officially over. The Tigers had a chance to prove doubters wrong yet again on the season by winning their eighth consecutive game and move on into the next round of the playoffs. Lexington came in with a detailed game plan and stuck to it. At the end of the night, it was the Big Red Tigers who came out victoriously and kept their season alive, while ending the season of Marshall County. The final score of the contest was 21-14, in favor of Lexington High School.

This contest started out as a defensive battle between the two teams. After the first quarter of play, neither team was able to reach the end zone and the game was scoreless. In the second quarter, Lexington scored once as did Marshall County and heading into halftime the game was tied at seven. The third quarter saw Marshall County take the lead by scoring a touchdown of their own and led by seven, 14-7. The fourth quarter, however, was all Lexington High School. The Big Red Tigers scored 14 points to regain the lead and held Marshall County scoreless in the quarter to take the win at the final buzzer.

Lexington ran a whopping 62 total plays in the game against Marshall County and recorded 284 total yards on the night. The Tigers did not record any yards through the air and did all of their damage on the ground by amassing…

