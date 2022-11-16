Tigers Finish in 7th Place at State

Article by Blake Franklin-

The LHS Tiger cross country team wrapped up their season with a 7th place finish in the TSSAA state meet on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The Tigers were one of 33 teams, featuring 257 total runners, from across the state competing.

Sophomore Zach Bassham led the way for the Tigers, finishing in 30th place overall with a time of 17:32. Senior Chandler Roberson, competing in the final race of his high school career, finished in 31st place, just two seconds behind Bassham with a time of 17:34. Adam Zukowski was the next Tiger to finish, crossing the finish line at 18:14. He was followed by Jackson Pace (18:52), Brennan Anthony (19:36), Marquon Holland (20:19), and Ryan Goff (21:07).

For Roberson, it marked the 3rd appearance in the state meet in four seasons. The only season he didn’t qualify was his sophomore season when he was ineligible after transferring to Lexington from Jackson North Side. Roberson will definitely be missed next season. The Tigers’ finish was the second best among rural West Tennessee teams with only Camden placing higher. The Tigers finished their season with an incredible record of 127 wins and only 21 losses.

In the girls’ race, LHS freshman Brooklynn Trosper ran a very good race, finishing in 55th place overall out of 234 girl runners. For Trosper, finishing in the top 25% of competitors as a freshman, is quite a feat and something to build on.

