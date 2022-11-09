Parkers Crossroads Commissioners Worked Through Short Agenda

Article by Steve Corlew-

Parkers Crossroads commissioners worked through a short agenda during their regular monthly meeting, November 4, 2022.

Among the items discussed, was the need for a helipad at the city park. Commissioners decided to do some research to see if grant funds were available. Commissioner Tony Hardee suggested that the city consult the county about a helipad.

“We can do some inquiry and see,” Mayor Kenneth Kizer said.

The commissioners instructed City Manager Steve McDaniel to seek an estimate on paving a portion of the parking area at the city park. The board is looking at paying for the project through American Rescue Plan grant funds.

The city will use about $25,000 of the ARP funds for repairing a split rail fence. Commissioners are looking at spending the balance of about $67,000 on the city park.

“We need to get a ballpark number for paving,” McDaniel said. Commissioner Tony Hardee said the paving would be a good benefit for the city.

“This is free money, we need to…

