Parkers Crossroads Commissioners Worked Through Short Agenda

The Parkers Crossroads City Board is looking at spending part of the American Rescue Plan funds to pave the parking area at Parkers Crossroads City Park.
Photo by: Steve Corlew / The Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

Parkers Crossroads commissioners worked through a short agenda during their regular monthly meeting, November 4, 2022.

Among the items discussed, was the need for a helipad at the city park. Commissioners decided to do some research to see if grant funds were available.  Commissioner Tony Hardee suggested that the city consult the county about a helipad.

“We can do some inquiry and see,” Mayor Kenneth Kizer said.

The commissioners instructed City Manager Steve McDaniel to seek an estimate on paving a portion of the parking area at the city park. The board is looking at paying for the project through American Rescue Plan grant funds.

The city will use about $25,000 of the ARP funds for repairing a split rail fence. Commissioners are looking at spending the balance of about $67,000 on the city park.

“We need to get a ballpark number for paving,” McDaniel said. Commissioner Tony Hardee said the paving would be a good benefit for the city.

“This is free money, we need to…

For complete coverage, see the November 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

