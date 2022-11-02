Work Underway to Save Lexington Money

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Utilities Department has started a project at the filter plant that will have long-term benefits for the city.

If you have ever noticed water being pumped from the two retention ponds in front of the L.T. “Pie” Hay Filter Plant and wondered what was going on?

The city is having to drain those ponds and truck the sludge material to be ground applied just west of Lexington.

The ponds are part of the filtration process the plant uses to clean the water from Beech Lake for drinking.

The city will now spend $1,025,700 to connect the plant to the Lexington Sewer System. Quinn Construction of Parsons was awarded the contract.

The filter plant treats water from Beech Lake to supply the city of Lexington. Large filters within the plant are periodically flushed, cleaned, and the organic material collected in two retention ponds in front of the plant, according to general manager Michael Harper. When the ponds near capacity, they must be drained. That happens about every seven months. While connecting to the city’s sewer system will not eliminate the need to drain the ponds, it will…

