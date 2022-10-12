Several Fall Events Slated for October

Article by Steve Corlew-

The 18th Annual Beech Lake Bike Fest is scheduled for October 15, 2022, at Beech Lake. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. There will be live music, vendors, and food during the day. All proceeds benefit Lexington’s Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Miss Lexington and Miss Henderson County will be held October 15, 2022, at Lexington High School. That event starts at 6:00 p.m.

The City of Scotts Hill will host a free Movie in The Park, Saturday at 8:00 p.m. inside the Scotts Hill Fire Department. Showing will be the film Hocus Pocus.

Sunset Valley Farms is hosting its 4th Annual Corn Maze Festival. The festival will last through November 6, 2022. The farm is located on Tennessee 200 in Huron, Tennessee.

Thursday, October 20, 2022, the first Senior Centers Stew and Awards will be held at the First Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. This event will bring together the Lexington, Scotts Hill, and Sardis Senior citizens. It is sponsored by…

