Scotts Hill Celebrated SHHS Homecoming, Doe Creek and Appreciation Day

Article by Steve Corlew-

It was a busy weekend in Scotts Hill as a number of celebrations had something for everyone.

Scott Hill High School celebrated football homecoming with its first ever homecoming parade on Friday, September 30. The Lions went on to win their game, defeating Hickman County, 21-7.

Friday night was a night of gospel music in the Scotts Hill City Park to keep of the Appreciation Day celebration.

Saturday morning a number of dignitaries participated in the 15th annual Doe Cree School celebration and then there were a day long schedule of activates, including a parade in downtown Scotts Hill for the 40th annual Appreciation Day.

The Doe Creek School House is Tennessee’s oldest original one-room log school house. It was restored in 2007 and is currently maintained as a museum.

The celebration at Doe Creek featured several honor guest and relatives of the Duck and Kennedy Families. Former Decatur County School Superintendent, Wayne Stanfill, a descendant of Elmer Duck, a long-time school master at Doe Creek, presented a day in the life of a one-room school. Duck taught at Doe Creek for…

For complete coverage, see the October 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

