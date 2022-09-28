 Skip to content

Scotts Hill, Doe Creek School Plans Appreciation Day

| |

The Historic Doe Creek School was restored in 2007 and has been recognized as an official site by the National Historic Register of Places. A Tennessee Civil War Trails marker was added in 2010, which commemorates the burial of two former soldiers who were killed just after the end of the war.
Photo by: Steve Corlew / The Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

Scotts Hill will celebrate its 40th annual Scotts Hill Appreciation Days, Friday and Saturday in conjunction with the 15th annual Doe Creek School House Appreciation Day.

Events will kick off Friday night in the City Park with a full night of gospel groups and entertainment.

Saturday, activities begin at Doe Creek School at 8:30 a.m. with a re-enactment of a day in a one room schoolhouse.

Special guests will include state officials, federal judges, and local historians…

For complete coverage, see the September 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment