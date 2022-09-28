Scotts Hill, Doe Creek School Plans Appreciation Day

Article by Steve Corlew-

Scotts Hill will celebrate its 40th annual Scotts Hill Appreciation Days, Friday and Saturday in conjunction with the 15th annual Doe Creek School House Appreciation Day.

Events will kick off Friday night in the City Park with a full night of gospel groups and entertainment.

Saturday, activities begin at Doe Creek School at 8:30 a.m. with a re-enactment of a day in a one room schoolhouse.

Special guests will include state officials, federal judges, and local historians…

For complete coverage, see the September 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

