Election Commission Seeks to Relocate

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Election Commission is looking to relocate its offices, saying the current office has several issues, including it is not as handicap accessible as it should be.

The Election Commission will present its request to the Henderson County Commission when they meet, September 26, 2022. In July the commission began the process of requesting a new location.

Currently the Election Commission is in the former Brown Shoe Factory on Natchez Trace Drive. That building was constructed over 65 years ago.

The county had converted the building to a multi-purpose facility which includes warehouse space and offices. At one time it held several government offices, but…

For complete coverage, see the September 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

