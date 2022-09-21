County Commission Has Full Agenda for September Session

Article by Steve Corlew-

After some discussion about whether the original planned County Commission meeting would have met proper public notification, the Henderson County Commission changed its meeting date and will hold its first session since being sworn in, September 26, 2022.

The commission has a full agenda, including the selection of a chairman and committee assignments. It will also approve the bonds for elected officials.

Commissioners will also consider a resolution on a community development block grant. They will consider updating the county…

