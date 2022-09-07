Henderson County Free Fair To Bring Fun and Excitement

Article by Steve Corlew-

The annual Henderson County Free Fair will bring fun and entertainment for everyone, September 12-17. 2022. Henderson County has hosted a fair since the 1850s, according to Henderson County Historian Phillip Renfroe.

It has been at its current location since the 1960s where it has operated yearly, except during the pandemic in 2020.

“Early fairs were held on the court square,” Renfroe noted. In the late 1800s and early 1900, it was moved to the location of the Henderson County Community Hospital. At that location an amphitheater and horse track were built, Renfroe said.

The midway will open each night Monday through Thursday, at 6:00 p.m. those nights will feature a $20 bracelet. Friday will be School Day, with the midway opening from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a $20 bracelet day. Friday night the midway opens at 6:00 p.m. with a $25 bracelet. Wednesday is Industrial Appreciation night.

Saturday the midway opens at noon until 4:00 p.m. with a $20 bracelet. Saturday night the midway will be open from 6:00 p.m. until midnight with a $25 bracelet.

Saturday night will also feature professional wrestling with Lexington’s own, Dangerous Doug Gilbert, Wildfire Tommy Rich and…

For complete coverage, see the September 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

