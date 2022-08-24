Minutemen Trounce Hardin County for First Win of Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Middle School Minutemen football team had their home opener of the season, last Thursday evening, August 18. LMS was looking to get back in the win column, as the team took a defeat in the season opener against Huntingdon. Lexington Middle School wasted no time is jumping out to a lead and holding on to it, in route to a huge win over Hardin County at Minutemen Stadium. Lexington would go on to win the contest, by a final score of 42-6.

Hardin County would receive the opening kickoff and the LMS defense held them to a short punt, which gave the Minutemen great field position in Hardin territory to start their drive. On the second play of the possession, Elye Pearson ran the ball around the end of the offensive line down to the 1-yard line. Cameron Smith then finished the drive by reaching the endzone for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was successful and LMS led 8-0.

The Minutemen got back to work and stopped the Tigers on fourth down the very next drive. LMS took over on downs at midfield and went to the air their next drive when Pearson found Parker Grant for a 58-yard touchdown. The two-point conversation came up short, but Lexington had a 14-0 lead.

