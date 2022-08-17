Lions Football Host Hardin County in Jamboree Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School football team welcomed Hardin County to their home turf last Friday evening, August 12, 2022, for the annual jamboree football game held the week prior to the start of the regular season. The Lions were looking to perfect things before the regular season and this was an ideal opportunity to work on things that needed to be fine-tuned.

Speaking with the head coach of the Lions, Rennard Woodmore, he was able to give some insight about his team and the performance of Scotts Hill against Hardin County in the annual jamboree game.

The coached mentioned that his team was able to compete with Hardin County in the game and that the Lions were able to hold their own. “I was glad to see our team play physical against the Tigers,” stated Woodmore.

The defense for the Lions took a bit of adjusting to start out, as Hardin County came out a bit faster than expected. But, once Scotts Hill was able to adjust to the speed of the Tigers, the defensive unit played well.

On the offensive side of the ball, Scotts Hill was looking to have success and put points on the scoreboard. “We put together two great drives that ended up stalling before they resulted in any points scored,” Woodmore shared about his offensive unit’s production in the game.

As practice went on last week in the final stages to prepare the team for Hardin County, Scotts Hill was able to work their…

For complete coverage, see the August 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!