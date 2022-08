Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Fire Department’s Station Three received a late-night call at the 118 mile-marker of Interstate 40, Tuesday August 9, 2022.

According to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy, the department responded to the fire at 11:02 p.m. Friction from a flat tire caused the blaze.

For this and other interesting articles, see the August 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

