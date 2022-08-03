LHS Lady Tigers Softball Receive Proclamation

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Monday afternoon, August 1, 2022, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers Softball team was recognized by the City of Lexington Mayor and Board of Alderman with a proclamation for their outstanding achievements and winning the TSSAA 3A State Softball Championship in the 2021-2022 softball season.

Mayor Griggs spoke to the group of senior Lady Tiger players who recently graduated from school and told them that the main thing he noticed about the school was how much support the team received on their journey to the state title. The support of the local community towards this team was something special that will be remembered for years down the road.

“Ten, 20, 30 years from now, you all will look back and see what you accomplished and know that it was a big deal,” stated Griggs.

All five senior players will go on to the college level and attend school, while also playing collegiate softball at their respective schools. That shows the talent that the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team has and worked to produce top talent in the state.

Griggs also went on to state, “That everyone across the state now knows about Lexington Lady Tigers softball.” He was very proud to state that because it shows the state of the…

