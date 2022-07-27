Time to Save on Taxes

Article by Steve Corlew-

It’s back-to-school time in Tennessee and time once again to save on your taxes.

The traditional state tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29 and ends at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Items exempt from taxes include apparel that cost $100 or less per item such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, and dresses. School supplies priced less than $100 per item, and computers, laptops, or a tablet priced $1,500 or less.

There will also be a sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients…

For complete coverage, see the July 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!