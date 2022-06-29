Beware of Summer Heat

Article by Steve Corlew-

As temperatures topped 100 degrees in Henderson County, everyone needs to use caution in the heat. The hot dry weather has contributed to fires, emergency responses, and makes being outside miserable.

Mike Smith, Henderson County EMS Director, reminds everyone that they need to stay inside and drink plenty of water. “Know the signs and symptoms of heat stroke,” Smith said. “Get in a cool place.”

Smith also said it is important to check on the elderly.

Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy also noted that the hot, dry weather creates a dangerous fire situation. Last week, units responded twice to a landscape fire at the Hampton Inn in Parker’s Crossroads. Both times the fires were started when a discarded cigarette was tossed next to the building.

“Even with the rain that we had Sunday (June 26, 2022) it was helpful, but some areas had no rain at all,” Murphy observed.

There is also the added risk of the July 4th holiday. “Be very cautious,” Murphy warned. “Besides the risk of using fireworks, there is also a risk of…

