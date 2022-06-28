 Skip to content

Obituaries For June 29, 2022 Edition

| |

Ricky L. Anderson, 60
William Graves, 70
Lucille Austin Hart, 96
Melba Buck Kelley, 80
Nancy McElvain, 78
Jack Webster Rogers, 81

For complete obituaries, see the June 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment