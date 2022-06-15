Lexington Planning Commission Approves Communication Tower

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Planning Commission approved a request for a new communications tower for the Henderson County Fire Department, Monday night June 13, 2022.

Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy said the tower will provide emergency backup and redundancy to the current communication system at the Henderson County Justice Center.

In December 2021, the communications tower at the Justice Center was damaged by the storms. “This will serve as a backup to our main tower,” Murphy explained.

The tower will be installed at the Watson Emergency Service Center on Natchez Trace Drive. A freestanding radio tower had stood at that site until…

For the complete article, see the June 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!