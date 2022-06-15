Lexington City Board Approves First Reading of 2022-23 Budget

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Board of Aldermen approved the first reading of it 2022-23 budget after a three-hour work session Monday night, June 13, 2022.

The city tax rate remains the same under the proposed budget, but the city’s fund balance drops from $5.8 million to approximately $3 million.

The city tax rate will remain at $1.2075 per $1,000 assessment. The board will meet on June 27, 2022, to give final approval of the budget.

The budget includes a 5.9 percent cost of living increase for city employees. The budget has been adjusted for inflation, City Recorder Cody Wood said. “We are paying more for fuel, for oil, for tires,” according to Wood.

Among some of the notable items included in the proposed budget are three new management positions for the city. The board discussed adding an assistant public works director, a street department foreman and a fleet manager.

While no one has been hired in any of those positions, funding would be available in the budget, according to Mayor Jeff Griggs.

The fleet manager’s position generated much discussion as aldermen debated the need for that position. Currently there are over…

