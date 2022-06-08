Brad Dyer Tabbed as New Head Coach of LHS Tigers Baseball

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers Baseball team has found their new head coach to lead them into next season and beyond. Brad Dyer accepted the position of head coach for the Lexington Tigers baseball program, on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

In speaking with Dyer, he shared that he is excited to coach at Lexington High School and lead the team into the future. Dyer stated, “This is a surreal moment for me. I am from Lexington and care about this community and the opportunity to work with these young men. I went to Lexington High School and played for the Tigers.”

He shared that he wants to build a program that the community loves and cares about. “I want these young men to know that we are going to work hard with great work ethic. This is ultimately about the boys, and I want to show them that as competitors we will put the work in for success, both on the field and off, which will carry over in life as they become men in this world,” Dyer stated.

He is currently working to complete his staff of assistant coaches who have the same team vision moving forward that want to make a difference in the lives of the young men that they all will coach.

“I am humbled by the opportunity presented before me. I am ready. Let’s get it,” Dyer finished with.

Getting a chance to talk with Steve Lindsey, Principal and Athletic Director of Lexington High School, he shared, “We had several applicants that put their name in for this position. All of them did a very good job in the interview process and several had good credentials. Brad showed amazing detail and brought a game plan that we thought would best fit this team and program.”

“We are excited to bring Coach Dyer on board and look forward to the success that will come as we move forward in this journey,” Lindsey stated.

Now that the LHS Tigers baseball program has a new head coach in place, the team and coaches will look forward to the start of a new journey together and becoming a family. Keep with The Lexington Progress to find out the upcoming events that will be happening for LHS Tigers baseball.

