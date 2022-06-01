American Legion #77 Hosts Memorial Day at the Courthouse

Article by W. Clay Crook-

American Legion Post #77, Lexington, hosted the annual Memorial Day service at the Henderson County Courthouse on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Past Commander Hobert Powers was master of ceremonies, with Bobby Keen leading the invocation, and the National Anthem sung by Cassidy Pollock. The colors were posted by the American Legion Post #77 Honor Guard, which was followed by the main address by Lt. Col. Corey “Bulldog” Chesen. He spoke about the origin and importance of Memorial Day, and his career from 1980 to 2020, when he retired.

A special presentation on the bagpipes by VMI Cadet Brooxs Weatherly concluded the service upstairs. Brooxs is the son of Jacqui and Chris Weatherly, and the grandson of Dianne and Mark Ward.

The Memorial Day Wreath’s, provided by Maxine’s Florist, were…

