Henderson County Leadership Class Enjoys Non-Profit Organizations Day

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Chamber’s Henderson County Leadership Class enjoyed a day out to their favorite non-profit organizations on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Participating in this year’s class were Stephanie Jeanes (Coldwell Banker McKee Realty), Jessica Conley (LPC-MHSP), Gerrianne Mayfield (New Image Health Food / The Gathering Place), Casey McDaniel (Henderson County Schools), Brian Muetze (Sunset Valley Farms), Cindy Palmer (TCAT Jackson – Lexington Campus), Ryne Reynolds (West Tennessee Medical Group), Mitchell Stanfill (Henderson County Cremation Services of Tennessee), Simone Taylor (FirstBank), and Tonya Womack (Volvo Penta). Not pictured are Buffy Creekmore (Keller Williams Prime Team), Stephanie Hamilton (Volvo Penta), Richard “Red” McCaskill (The Peoples Bank), and Tammie Powers (Henderson County Schools).

Melissa Gilbert, Director of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce said that…

For the complete article, see the May 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!