Courthouse Elevator Now in Operation

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The elevator for the new courthouse tower is now ready for operation. Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray said that the certificate of operation had been received, and the elevator was opened for business on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Mayor Bray said that the new elevator is spacious and fully ADA compliant, and that the tower foyers open up additional room for those waiting to use both floors, or simply to enjoy the view.

The painting of the courthouse by Raymond Waddey was moved to the first floor foyer, and the second floor foyer opens to…

