McCready Wins Mayoral Race, Duke Remains Sheriff
Article by W. Clay Crook-
Below are the uncertified winners in the contested races in the Henderson County Republican Primary, which concluded at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
The number of ballots cast in the primary was 5,845, making it one of the largest non-presidential primary turnouts.
County Mayor
James Robert McCready- 2,721- winner
Eddie Bray- 2,416
David Watts- 621
Sheriff
Brian Duke- 3,422- winner
Bradley T. Atkinson- 2,343
County Clerk
Tasha Carver- 2,963- winner
Clay Crook- 496
John A. James- 525
Damon Owens- 219
Jill Holmes Parker- 1,001
Jeffery Willis- 512
Henderson County School Board
District 6
Tim Rogers- 475
John Walker- 490- winner
County Commissioners (two positions each district)
District 1
Duane Beecham- 123
William “Jr.” Carter- 221- winner
Jeff James- 309- winner
Mike Lefler- 126
Brent Mayfield- 165
Michael Tate- 219
Dwayne Waddle- 38
District 2
Don Eubank- 170
Adam Harrington- 168
Tommy Page- 382- winner
Tonya Stegall- 384- winner
Wesley Vaughn- 110
District 3
Todd Beecham- 476- winner
Shana Duke- 430
Lee Maness- 205
Aaron Wood- 439- winner
District 4
William D. Acred- 96
JD Dunkle- 153
Mack Maness Jr.- 245- winner
Joey Morris- 226
Sandra Lee Ross- 76
Blake Stanfill- 422- winner
District 5
Terry Allen- 317– winner
Daniel Clark- 235
Randal Keen- 249- winner
Kimberly Vineyard- 85
Wanda Powers- 231
District 6
Andy Anderson- 678- winner
Jack Johnson- 389- winner
Jessie Overman- 250
Christopher Weatherly- 334
For the complete story, see the May 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!