McCready Wins Mayoral Race, Duke Remains Sheriff

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Below are the uncertified winners in the contested races in the Henderson County Republican Primary, which concluded at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The number of ballots cast in the primary was 5,845, making it one of the largest non-presidential primary turnouts.

County Mayor

James Robert McCready- 2,721- winner

Eddie Bray- 2,416

David Watts- 621

Sheriff

Brian Duke- 3,422- winner

Bradley T. Atkinson- 2,343

County Clerk

Tasha Carver- 2,963- winner

Clay Crook- 496

John A. James- 525

Damon Owens- 219

Jill Holmes Parker- 1,001

Jeffery Willis- 512

Henderson County School Board

District 6

Tim Rogers- 475

John Walker- 490- winner

County Commissioners (two positions each district)

District 1

Duane Beecham- 123

William “Jr.” Carter- 221- winner

Jeff James- 309- winner

Mike Lefler- 126

Brent Mayfield- 165

Michael Tate- 219

Dwayne Waddle- 38

District 2

Don Eubank- 170

Adam Harrington- 168

Tommy Page- 382- winner

Tonya Stegall- 384- winner

Wesley Vaughn- 110

District 3

Todd Beecham- 476- winner

Shana Duke- 430

Lee Maness- 205

Aaron Wood- 439- winner

District 4

William D. Acred- 96

JD Dunkle- 153

Mack Maness Jr.- 245- winner

Joey Morris- 226

Sandra Lee Ross- 76

Blake Stanfill- 422- winner

District 5

Terry Allen- 317– winner

Daniel Clark- 235

Randal Keen- 249- winner

Kimberly Vineyard- 85

Wanda Powers- 231

District 6

Andy Anderson- 678- winner

Jack Johnson- 389- winner

Jessie Overman- 250

Christopher Weatherly- 334

For the complete story, see the May 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

