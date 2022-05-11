LHS Softball Closes Regular Season with Win

Article by Blake Franklin-

In their final regular season game played for the 2022 season, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team hosted the Camden Lady Lions on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Lexington was coming off a big win in their previous game and kept the momentum rolling in this game to bring the regular season to a close. The Lady Tigers never gave the fans any reason to believe this game wasn’t under control by the home team from the start. Lexington cruised to a 9-2 victory over the Lady Lions of Camden High School.

With both teams not scoring in the first inning, it would be Lexington that got on the scoreboard first. The Lady Tigers pushed four runs across in the bottom of the second inning before Camden Central added their first two runs of the game in the top of the third inning. That would be the only runs that Camden would record in the game. Lexington then scored two more runs in the bottom of the third inning and added three more runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to record the win.

Seeing action in the pitching circle for the Lady Tigers was Cadey McDaniel and Kailyn Melton. Melton threw two innings of play, not allowing a single hit or run and struck out two. McDaniel tossed five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, and…

For the complete story, see the May 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

