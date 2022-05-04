Woman Arrested on Child Neglect Charge

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A Henderson County woman was arrest by the HCSD on April 27, 2022, and charge with one count of child neglect.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ashtin Paige Wood, age 28, on March 1, 2022, following a hair follicle test on the defendant’s two-year-old child on December 16, 2021.

According to the affidavit, the test results were were positive for Methamphetamine and Marijuana. DCS requested the defendant submit to a hair follicle test on two separate dates, and alleges that although she verbally agreed to do so, she failed to keep the two appointments.

Court documents state that in an interview on February 15, 2022, that the defendant admitted that she was the primary custodial parent during the timeframe, and…

For the complete article, see the May 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

