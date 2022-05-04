LHS Lady Tigers Win Two Straight Games

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers were back at the Henderson County Sportsplex on Monday, April 25, 2022. This time the team was hosting the Lady Hornets of South Gibson. Lexington has been on a roll as of recent and the wins are piling on as the season progresses. The Lady Tigers took another win in large margin over South Gibson. Then, the following day, Lexington hit the road to travel to Savannah, Tennessee to go up against Hardin County. As with the game against South Gibson, the Lady Tigers dominated Hardin County also and took the second consecutive win in as many days.

Last Monday saw the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team welcome the Lady Hornets of South Gibson High School to the Henderson County Sportsplex. Lexington came in with a mindset to take care of business against their opponent. Sticking to the game plan, the Lady Tigers got rolling and ultimately secured the victory. Lexington won the contest by a final score of 11-1.

Things started off a bit slow, but the Lady Tigers got things going in the bottom of the third inning. With neither team scoring until that point, Lexington posted four runs in the bottom of the third inning. South Gibson came back and plated one run in the top of the fourth inning, their only run of the game. The Lady Tigers answered with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and two more run in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game with a win.

Kennedy Brown and Mykenzi Duke led the team by each going 3 for 4 in the game. Shay Hollingsworth and Jadyn Yarbro followed suit finishing…

