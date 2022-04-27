Silver Alert Request Results in Location of Missing Lexington Man

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On April 25, 2022, the Lexington Police Department requested and received a Silver Alert from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and asked the public to assist in locating Murrell Anthony “Tony” Azbill, who went missing from Lexington, TN.

The 62-year-old has medical condition that could have impaired his ability to…

For complete coverage, see the April 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!