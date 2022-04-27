 Skip to content

Silver Alert Request Results in Location of Missing Lexington Man

The Lexington Police had requested help from the public in locating Murrell Anthony “Tony” Azbill, who had went missing on April 25, 2022.
Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On April 25, 2022, the Lexington Police Department requested and received a Silver Alert from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and asked the public to assist in locating Murrell Anthony “Tony” Azbill, who went missing from Lexington, TN.

The 62-year-old has medical condition that could have impaired his ability to…

