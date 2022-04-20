Early Vote Totals Running Strong

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Administrator of Elections Robin Powers said that Wednesday, April 13th’s start of early voting was strong all day long. Voters arrived at the polls well before voting time, with the day’s number of 305 surpassing most of the surrounding counties, and reaching close to Madison County’s first day.

Vote totals by press time on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, were at…

For complete coverage, see the April 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

