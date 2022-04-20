Commission Votes to Fund Contract for Inmate Food Services, Lower Speed Limits

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in regular session on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022, at the Lexington High School Cafeteria.

Penny Hensley, County Domestic Violence Response Project Director for WRAP, along with Tonya Lawson, made a brief presentation on available WRAP services for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. WRAP will re-open an office in Henderson County around July 1, 2022, and made a request for funding. The commission tabled the request for discussion at the budget meetings.

The following notaries were approved: Brandon P. Blankenship, Judy Jowers, J. Randal Little, Sandra Ross, Christy J. Waugh, and Ashley Wood.

Henderson County Health Department Director Emily Rushing said that the state of Tennessee has selected the Henderson County office as one of the facilities to be replaced. The state will provide about $2.5 million for the project, and requests a matching fund from the county for…

