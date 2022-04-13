LHS Softball Keeps Tallying More Wins

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team got off to a mesmerizing start this season and one that hasn’t changed as the season progresses is the way the Lady Tigers are going about business. Lexington is still grabbing wins left and right, each and every game the team plays. Matter of fact, the Lady Tigers have yet to lose a game on the season. The team’s record sits at 21-0, according to Maxpreps, and Lexington is hungry and eager to keep adding to the unblemished season.

The Lady Tigers were scheduled to play in Henderson, Tennessee on Tuesday, April 5, but that game was rained out. So, the only game that Lexington played over the last week was against McNairy County, on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The schedule also called for the Lady Tigers to compete in the Bison Classic on April 8 & 9, but the frigid temps in the area changed things up with that also.

But, with the McNairy County game, Lexington was back to business as usual. Although the team trailed early on in the beginning innings of play, the Lady Tigers came back with a fury and made sure to let everyone know who still sits atop in West Tennessee softball. Lexington wouldn’t be outdone in this game and marched their way right into another victory over the Lady Bobcats of McNairy County High School. The final score of this contest came to be 6-2, in favor of the Lady Tigers.

As mentioned, Lexington allowed the Lady Bobcats to take an early lead by seeing McNairy score one run each in the top of the first and…

For the complete story, see the April 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

