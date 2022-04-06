Lexington Board Meets in Special-Called Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen met in a special called session on Monday evening, April 4, 2022, at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Maple Street.

The first item on the agenda was the residency requirement for employees. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said that he is all for hiring those who live here in Lexington, but if there is not a qualified candidate then this requirement may need to be lifted at some time in the future.

Each of the department heads discussed the issue and talked about response time being one of the most important factors. Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin and Captain Jeff Middleton said that for law enforcement and first responders, the Governor has signed a bill to lift the residency…

