Large Narcotics Cache Seized in Combined Investigation

Article by W. Clay Crook-

In a coordinated investigation by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Police Department, a large cache of narcotics was seized in a raid in the 100 block of Union Hill Road.

The raid took place on Thursday, March 31, 2022, with six arrests on drug related and other multiple charges. Arrested were Jessica Ann Box, age 36; Johnny Lee Brasher, age 37; Steven Del Brasher, age 42; Jeffery Don Moody, age 38; Jerry Lee Moody, age 37; and Jonathan Creig Wood, age 35.

According to Captain Jeff Middleton, of the Lexington Police Department, complaints and information…

