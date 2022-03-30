Lexington Utilities Hosts Safety Day

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Utilities hosted a Safety Day event at their operations facility on Friday morning, March 25, 2022, with utility partners from as far as Dyersburg attending the event.

Tennessee 811 is a non-profit Tennessee corporation established in 1983, whose mission is to act as an advance notification service to operators of underground facilities anywhere within the state. “Always call 811 before you dig, or you can also call 800-351-1111. It’s free, it’s easy, and it’s the law!” says the Tennessee 811 website.

Calling 811 before you have any digging or excavations done, whether at a home, business, or farm, is important so that the opportunity can be taken to identify underground utilities. It makes it safer for you, and the public, to avoid damaging or…

For complete coverage, see the March 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!