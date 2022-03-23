Article by W. Clay Crook-

One of The Lexington Progress readers caught Sports Editor Blake Franklin and said there was a great photo opportunity at the Guy B. Amis Park playground. It was nearly standing room only, and he said, “You can call it Spring Has Sprung!” Well, the reader was right on the mark.

The playground was full, and the new pavilion was a great place to sit and watch the children. Lexington’s Original Ice Cream Truck, and Chad Gelske, the Ice Cream Man was there, and as the children heard the music from the truck, they began to rush from the play area to get in line for their favorite…

For the complete story, see the March 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!