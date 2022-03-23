Shots Fired: Domestic Call Leads to Multiple Charges

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke said that a shots fired domestic disturbance call led to a large deployment of officers at an apartment complex in the 18000 block of Highway 22 North on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, around 10:44 a.m.

Carlos Demond Cannon, age 36, was arrested for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment (two counts), disorderly conduct, mfg./ del./sale/possession with intent- schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the affidavits, “The defendant did have in his residence/possession a Taurus Gc2 9mm handgun, grey and black in color, with the intent to go armed in the commission of sale and delivery of schedule VI-controlled substance, did fire the handgun in between two apartment complex buildings in very close proximity to…

For the complete story, see the March 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!