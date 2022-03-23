7th Tennessee Cavalry Muster Descendant Reunion Committee Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The committee for planning the April 16, 2022, 7th Tennessee Cavalry Muster met on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Apostolic Orthodox Church on Natchez Trace Drive.

The committee chairman, Bishop Jerry Lynn Hayes, is a great grandson of Captain Asa N. Hays, who led Company C. Bishop Hayes will be the master of ceremonies for the event, which will run from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Parkers Crossroads City Park building.

“If the weather is nice, and if there is a larger crowd, then we’ll move outdoors to the pavilion area,” Hayes said. “Invite everyone to bring a chair and a picnic lunch and come a little early.”

Committee members at the session were Bishop Hayes and his wife, Barbara, Dennis Smith, Inez Reeves, General Dan Wood, Donna McDaniel, Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, and Rev. David L. Autry.

Speakers will include the main address by Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, General Dan Wood, Rev. David Autry, and local historian Clay Crook, with music by the Dennis Smith and Friends Band, along with patriotic selections by Donna McDaniel.

A roll call of Captain Hays’ Company C will be part of the program, and descendants can answer “present” for their ancestor, but any descendant from the 7th Tennessee is encouraged to attend. There will also be a display of artifacts from the Civil War.

The theme for the event will be “Unity.” “Symbolism is very important, and Americanism and Democracy are essential to our way of life, for our freedoms and our faith, and we are now in a day when…

For the complete story, see the March 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!