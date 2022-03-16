School Board Votes on Architect for Football Stadium Project

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Board of Education held a work session and then a meeting on Thursday evening, March 10, 2022, at the office on Wilson Street.

At the 5:00 p.m. work session, Jerry Hartsfield from TLM Associates, Inc., of Jackson, reviewed some football stadium options for Lexington High School, and bleacher options for Scotts Hill High School. The project can be done in phases so as not to deplete the reserve account. A similar football field and stadium project was completed by TLM for Milan, and they were able to complete the project in between game seasons.

During the regular session, Coach Bryant Hollingsworth presented a request for funding assistance on some line items for the LHS football program budget. Coach Hollingsworth was asked by the board to make an estimate on away game costs by using Henry County for an example. His suggestions will be…

