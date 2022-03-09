Lexington VFW, Veterans Groups Build FrontLine Garden for Gold Star Widow

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There was a lot of activity at the home of Savannah Scallon, who lives near Taylor’s Crossing in Scotts Hill, on Saturday morning, March 5, 2022, as Lexington’s VFW Post 1294, along with other veteran groups, assisted in the building of a FrontLine Garden.

Ms. Scallon is the widow of Sergeant Brendan J. Scallon, U.S. Army, who was severely wounded in Iraq.

FrontLine Gardens is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to providing needed gardening resources both equipment based, and therapy based, to our nation’s military veterans and law enforcement officers injured in the line of duty and/or those suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“We promote gardening as a therapeutic method of combating Post-Traumatic Stress,” said co-founder Stephanie Trost. “In doing so, we utilize therapy through gardening in a positive manner and cooperate with other organizations to…

