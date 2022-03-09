Henderson County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud

Release-

A Henderson County woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property on March 1, 2022, in connection with allegedly misrepresenting her financial situation to access TennCare benefits she wasn’t eligible to receive.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a joint effort with the Henderson County Sheriff, today announced the arrest of 38-year-old Jeanifer Donegan of Lexington, Tennessee.

Investigators allege that Donegan claimed she had custody of her two children and that they were living in her home. As a result, TennCare paid more than $21,743.00 in fees and claims.

“The TennCare program is designed to help those who rightfully qualify for benefits,” Interim Inspector General Chad Holman said. “OIG strives to ensure that those taking advantage of Tennessee’s Medicaid program will be brought to justice.”

TennCare fraud is a class D felony and theft of property is a Class…

For complete coverage, see the March 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!